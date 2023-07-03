What should you know before buying stock in Johnson Controls International plc (JCI)

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE: JCI) is 6.47% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $45.52 and a high of $69.60 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The JCI stock was last observed hovering at around $67.32 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.82% off its average median price target of $72.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 20.77% off the consensus price target high of $86.00 offered by 22 analysts, but current levels are -3.24% lower than the price target low of $66.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $68.14, the stock is 5.56% and 9.43% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.1 million and changing 1.22% at the moment leaves the stock 10.78% off its SMA200. JCI registered 39.98% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 7.78%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.10 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $21.34.

The stock witnessed a 14.14% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 14.64%, and is 4.85% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.51% over the week and 1.84% over the month.

Johnson Controls International plc (JCI) has around 102000 employees, a market worth around $46.39B and $26.09B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 33.87 and Fwd P/E is 16.77. Profit margin for the company is 5.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 49.69% and -2.10% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.70%).

Johnson Controls International plc (JCI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Johnson Controls International plc (JCI) is a “Overweight”. 22 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 14 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Johnson Controls International plc is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/09/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 4.40% this year.

Johnson Controls International plc (JCI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 686.80M, and float is at 685.25M with Short Float at 0.83%.

Johnson Controls International plc (JCI) Insider Activity

A total of 29 insider transactions have happened at Johnson Controls International plc (JCI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 16 and purchases happening 13 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by MANNING NATHAN D,the company’sCOO, Global Field Ops. SEC filings show that MANNING NATHAN D sold 35,478 shares of the company’s common stock on May 18 at a price of $63.01 per share for a total of $2.24 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 90485.0 shares.

Johnson Controls International plc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 09 that Donofrio John (Exec VP & General Counsel) sold a total of 14,253 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 09 and was made at $63.02 per share for $0.9 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 37090.0 shares of the JCI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 08, LEONETTI OLIVIER (EVP and CFO) disposed off 30,997 shares at an average price of $62.36 for $1.93 million. The insider now directly holds 101,757 shares of Johnson Controls International plc (JCI).

Johnson Controls International plc (JCI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Honeywell International Inc. (HON) that is trading 19.80% up over the past 12 months. Suncor Energy Inc. (SU) is -16.96% down on the 1-year trading charts.