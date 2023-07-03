What should you know before buying stock in Suncor Energy Inc. (SU)

Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE: SU) is -7.60% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $26.42 and a high of $37.23 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SU stock was last observed hovering at around $29.17 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.15% off its average median price target of $36.94 for the next 12 months. It is also 39.97% off the consensus price target high of $48.84 offered by 18 analysts, but current levels are 5.54% higher than the price target low of $31.04 for the same period.

Currently trading at $29.32, the stock is -0.55% and -0.26% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.51 million and changing 0.51% at the moment leaves the stock -7.31% off its SMA200. SU registered -16.96% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -6.24%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.83 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.36.

The stock witnessed a 4.71% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -5.45%, and is 3.13% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.70% over the week and 2.12% over the month.

Suncor Energy Inc. (SU) has around 16558 employees, a market worth around $38.39B and $42.93B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 6.52 and Fwd P/E is 4.89. Profit margin for the company is 14.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 10.96% and -21.25% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (19.40%).

Suncor Energy Inc. (SU) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Suncor Energy Inc. (SU) is a “Overweight”. 18 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Suncor Energy Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/01/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 136.10% this year.

Suncor Energy Inc. (SU) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 1.33B, and float is at 1.31B with Short Float at 3.72%.

Suncor Energy Inc. (SU): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include TotalEnergies SE (TTE) that is trading 10.72% up over the past 12 months and Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ) that is 5.71% higher over the same period. Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) is 21.71% up on the 1-year trading charts.