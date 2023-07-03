Why CNH Industrial N.V. (CNHI) Stock Could See Much Higher Prices Ahead

CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE: CNHI) is -10.34% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $10.60 and a high of $17.98 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CNHI stock was last observed hovering at around $14.13 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.27%.

Currently trading at $14.40, the stock is 3.02% and 3.26% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.56 million and changing 1.91% at the moment leaves the stock -1.72% off its SMA200. CNHI registered 21.52% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -9.83%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.63 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $9.32.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 12.24% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -5.64%, and is 4.88% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.00% over the week and 2.20% over the month.

CNH Industrial N.V. (CNHI) has around 40070 employees, a market worth around $19.65B and $24.25B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 9.00 and Fwd P/E is 8.06. Profit margin for the company is 9.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 35.85% and -19.91% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (11.20%).

CNH Industrial N.V. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/07/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 14.90% this year.

CNH Industrial N.V. (CNHI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 1.34B, and float is at 1.01B with Short Float at 1.08%.

CNH Industrial N.V. (CNHI) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at CNH Industrial N.V. (CNHI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.

CNH Industrial N.V. (CNHI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) that is trading 34.10% up over the past 12 months and AGCO Corporation (AGCO) that is 35.48% higher over the same period. Deere & Company (DE) is 34.77% up on the 1-year trading charts.