Why should you keep an eye on Vesta Real Estate Corp SAB de CV (VTMX)?

Vesta Real Estate Corp SAB de CV (NYSE: VTMX) is 0.00% lower on its value in year-to-date trading. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The VTMX stock was last observed hovering at around $31.00 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.22% off its average median price target of $3.69 for the next 12 months. It is also -713.64% off the consensus price target high of $3.96 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are -900.62% lower than the price target low of $3.22 for the same period.

Vesta Real Estate Corp SAB de CV (VTMX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Vesta Real Estate Corp SAB de CV (VTMX) is a “Overweight”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Vesta Real Estate Corp SAB de CV is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/26/2023.

Vesta Real Estate Corp SAB de CV (VTMX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 69.82M, and Short Float at -.