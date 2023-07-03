Will BlackBerry Limited (BB) benefit from Wall Street bulls Calls?

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB) is 69.63% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.17 and a high of $7.20 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The BB stock was last observed hovering at around $5.36 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.17% off its average median price target of $5.37 for the next 12 months. It is also 49.73% off the consensus price target high of $11.00 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are -22.89% lower than the price target low of $4.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $5.53, the stock is 8.08% and 12.78% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 12.02 million and changing 3.17% at the moment leaves the stock 23.51% off its SMA200. BB registered -0.18% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 73.90%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.56 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$48.60.

The stock witnessed a 3.36% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 38.25%, and is 15.45% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.66% over the week and 3.56% over the month.

BlackBerry Limited (BB) has around 3325 employees, a market worth around $3.00B and $656.00M in sales. Fwd P/E is 86.41. Profit margin for the company is -14.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 74.45% and -23.19% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-60.40%).

BlackBerry Limited (BB) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for BlackBerry Limited (BB) is a “Hold”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.10, where 10 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

BlackBerry Limited is expected to release its quarterly report on 09/28/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 83.30% this year.

BlackBerry Limited (BB) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 581.46M, and float is at 570.08M with Short Float at -.

BlackBerry Limited (BB) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by ERIKSSON MATTIAS,the company’sPresident of IoT. SEC filings show that ERIKSSON MATTIAS sold 11,126 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 28 at a price of $5.56 per share for a total of $61861.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 64721.0 shares.

BlackBerry Limited disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 03 that Dickman Marjorie (Chief Gv Aff & Pub Pol Officer) sold a total of 28,237 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 03 and was made at $4.63 per share for $0.13 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 35372.0 shares of the BB stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 03, GIAMATTEO JOHN JOSEPH (President of Cyber Security) disposed off 30,239 shares at an average price of $3.42 for $0.1 million. The insider now directly holds 76,485 shares of BlackBerry Limited (BB).

BlackBerry Limited (BB): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) that is trading 7.16% up over the past 12 months and Apple Inc. (AAPL) that is 39.32% higher over the same period. Motorola Solutions Inc. (MSI) is 39.84% up on the 1-year trading charts.