Will Peloton Interactive Inc. (PTON) benefit from Wall Street bulls Calls?

Peloton Interactive Inc. (NASDAQ: PTON) is -3.15% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.62 and a high of $17.83 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The PTON stock was last observed hovering at around $7.46 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.23% off its average median price target of $10.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 61.55% off the consensus price target high of $20.00 offered by 26 analysts, but current levels are -70.89% lower than the price target low of $4.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $7.69, the stock is -5.65% and -4.02% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 10.02 million and changing 3.08% at the moment leaves the stock -22.87% off its SMA200. PTON registered -18.62% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -2.41%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.47 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$2.04.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 5.63% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -27.25%, and is 5.20% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.26% over the week and 7.36% over the month.

Peloton Interactive Inc. (PTON) has around 6195 employees, a market worth around $2.67B and $2.84B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -80.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 16.16% and -56.87% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-127.80%).

Peloton Interactive Inc. (PTON) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Peloton Interactive Inc. (PTON) is a “Hold”. 26 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 13 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 3 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Peloton Interactive Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/08/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 61.70% this year.

Peloton Interactive Inc. (PTON) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 350.43M, and float is at 310.65M with Short Float at 10.43%.

Peloton Interactive Inc. (PTON) Insider Activity

A total of 48 insider transactions have happened at Peloton Interactive Inc. (PTON) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 18 and purchases happening 30 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Coddington Elizabeth F,the company’sChief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that Coddington Elizabeth F sold 10,418 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 15 at a price of $8.98 per share for a total of $93532.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41673.0 shares.

Peloton Interactive Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 14 that Coddington Elizabeth F (Chief Financial Officer) sold a total of 35,186 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 14 and was made at $9.47 per share for $0.33 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 52091.0 shares of the PTON stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 18, Cotter Jennifer Cunningham (Chief Content Officer) disposed off 24,857 shares at an average price of $7.27 for $0.18 million. The insider now directly holds 37,793 shares of Peloton Interactive Inc. (PTON).

Peloton Interactive Inc. (PTON): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Apple Inc. (AAPL) that is trading 39.32% up over the past 12 months and NIKE Inc. (NKE) that is 6.90% higher over the same period. Lululemon Athletica Inc. (LULU) is 33.76% up on the 1-year trading charts.