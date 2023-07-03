Will Tesla Inc. (TSLA) benefit from Wall Street bulls Calls?

Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) is 112.51% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $101.81 and a high of $314.67 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The TSLA stock was last observed hovering at around $257.50 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 4.27% off its average median price target of $215.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 25.21% off the consensus price target high of $350.00 offered by 47 analysts, but current levels are -268.69% lower than the price target low of $71.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $261.77, the stock is 6.71% and 29.80% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 111.99 million and changing 1.66% at the moment leaves the stock 34.43% off its SMA200. TSLA registered 14.57% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 132.25%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $9.29 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $47.12.

The stock witnessed a 28.36% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 34.05%, and is 2.01% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.06% over the week and 4.32% over the month.

Tesla Inc. (TSLA) has around 127855 employees, a market worth around $825.62B and $86.03B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 77.06 and Fwd P/E is 53.75. Profit margin for the company is 13.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 157.12% and -16.81% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (26.10%).

Tesla Inc. (TSLA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Tesla Inc. (TSLA) is a “Overweight”. 47 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 20 rate it as a Hold and 4 think it is a “Overweight”. 17 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 5 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Tesla Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/18/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 121.70% this year.

Tesla Inc. (TSLA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 3.17B, and float is at 2.76B with Short Float at 3.50%.

Tesla Inc. (TSLA) Insider Activity

A total of 51 insider transactions have happened at Tesla Inc. (TSLA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 30 and purchases happening 21 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Baglino Andrew D,the company’sSVP Powertrain and Energy Eng. SEC filings show that Baglino Andrew D sold 10,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 27 at a price of $243.13 per share for a total of $2.55 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 66834.0 shares.

Tesla Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 14 that Zhu Xiaotong (SVP, Automotive) sold a total of 2,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 14 and was made at $260.00 per share for $0.65 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 65438.0 shares of the TSLA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 09, Taneja Vaibhav (Chief Accounting Officer) disposed off 12,000 shares at an average price of $250.04 for $3.0 million. The insider now directly holds 104,504 shares of Tesla Inc. (TSLA).