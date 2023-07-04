Accel Entertainment Inc. (ACEL) up 38.18% since start of the year

Accel Entertainment Inc. (NYSE: ACEL) is 38.18% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.26 and a high of $12.18 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ACEL stock was last observed hovering at around $10.56 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.08% off its average median price target of $13.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 24.0% off the consensus price target high of $14.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 18.15% higher than the price target low of $13.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $10.64, the stock is 6.31% and 12.46% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.11 million and changing 0.76% at the moment leaves the stock 18.95% off its SMA200. ACEL registered 0.19% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 39.82%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.11 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $7.10.

The stock witnessed a 13.92% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 16.79%, and is 4.42% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.19% over the week and 2.30% over the month.

Accel Entertainment Inc. (ACEL) has around 1300 employees, a market worth around $889.08M and $1.07B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 14.28 and Fwd P/E is 13.47. Profit margin for the company is 6.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 46.56% and -12.64% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (10.60%).

Accel Entertainment Inc. (ACEL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Accel Entertainment Inc. (ACEL) is a “Buy”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Accel Entertainment Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/08/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 143.60% this year.

Accel Entertainment Inc. (ACEL) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 86.89M, and float is at 53.60M with Short Float at 1.67%.

Accel Entertainment Inc. (ACEL) Insider Activity

A total of 47 insider transactions have happened at Accel Entertainment Inc. (ACEL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 26 and purchases happening 21 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Peterson Karl Mr.,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Peterson Karl Mr. sold 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 27 at a price of $10.18 per share for a total of $0.1 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2.77 million shares.

Accel Entertainment Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 21 that Rubenstein Gordon (Director) sold a total of 48,801 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 21 and was made at $10.02 per share for $0.49 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.61 million shares of the ACEL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 21, Ruttenberg David W. (Director) disposed off 20,000 shares at an average price of $10.00 for $0.2 million. The insider now directly holds 626,545 shares of Accel Entertainment Inc. (ACEL).