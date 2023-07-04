Addex Therapeutics Ltd (ADXN) down -6.33% since start of the year

Addex Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ: ADXN) is -6.33% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.42 and a high of $2.49 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ADXN stock was last observed hovering at around $0.52 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.07% off its average median price target of $1.07 for the next 12 months. It is also 44.86% off the consensus price target high of $1.07 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 44.86% higher than the price target low of $1.07 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.59, the stock is -9.73% and -16.86% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.11 million and changing 13.28% at the moment leaves the stock -34.71% off its SMA200. ADXN registered -48.68% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -6.32%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.88 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$0.29.

The stock witnessed a -15.55% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -37.62%, and is -5.72% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 15.61% over the week and 8.13% over the month.

Addex Therapeutics Ltd (ADXN) has around 22 employees, a market worth around $15.36M and $1.90M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 39.82% and -76.30% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-387.80%).

Addex Therapeutics Ltd (ADXN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Addex Therapeutics Ltd (ADXN) is a “Underweight”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Addex Therapeutics Ltd is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/13/2023.

Addex Therapeutics Ltd (ADXN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 10.21M, and float is at 4.85M with Short Float at 4.66%.