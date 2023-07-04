AdTheorent Holding Company Inc. (ADTH) Analysis & Forecast for 2023

AdTheorent Holding Company Inc. (NASDAQ: ADTH) is -16.87% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.20 and a high of $3.67 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ADTH stock was last observed hovering at around $1.40 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.02% off its average median price target of $3.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 77.0% off the consensus price target high of $6.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 49.82% higher than the price target low of $2.75 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.38, the stock is -11.78% and -8.86% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 82860.0 and changing -1.43% at the moment leaves the stock -20.04% off its SMA200. ADTH registered -55.34% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -16.87%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.34 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $5.67.

The stock witnessed a -23.33% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -18.34%, and is -9.80% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.64% over the week and 10.65% over the month.

AdTheorent Holding Company Inc. (ADTH) has around 297 employees, a market worth around $122.93M and $164.50M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 1.96 and Fwd P/E is 23.00. Profit margin for the company is 40.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 15.00% and -62.40% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1.40%).

AdTheorent Holding Company Inc. (ADTH) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for AdTheorent Holding Company Inc. (ADTH) is a “Buy”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

AdTheorent Holding Company Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/09/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 3.60% this year.

AdTheorent Holding Company Inc. (ADTH) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 87.55M, and float is at 79.79M with Short Float at 2.44%.

AdTheorent Holding Company Inc. (ADTH) Insider Activity

A total of 10 insider transactions have happened at AdTheorent Holding Company Inc. (ADTH) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 9 times.