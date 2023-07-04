Alimera Sciences Inc. (ALIM) 2023 Stock Forecast: Bullish Outlook with 63.25% Upside

Alimera Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: ALIM) is 8.49% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.30 and a high of $7.92 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ALIM stock was last observed hovering at around $2.92 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.02% off its average median price target of $8.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 63.25% off the consensus price target high of $8.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 41.2% higher than the price target low of $5.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.94, the stock is 6.14% and 24.49% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 95844.0 and changing 0.68% at the moment leaves the stock -5.99% off its SMA200. ALIM registered -46.25% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 19.03%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.12 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$7.64.

The stock witnessed a 12.64% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 40.00%, and is 6.14% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.23% over the week and 8.25% over the month.

Alimera Sciences Inc. (ALIM) has around 150 employees, a market worth around $21.32M and $55.80M in sales. Fwd P/E is 9.19. Profit margin for the company is -30.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 126.15% and -62.88% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-271.30%).

Alimera Sciences Inc. (ALIM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Alimera Sciences Inc. (ALIM) is a “Overweight”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Alimera Sciences Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/01/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -290.40% this year.

Alimera Sciences Inc. (ALIM) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 7.03M, and float is at 5.62M with Short Float at 12.78%.

Alimera Sciences Inc. (ALIM) Insider Activity

A total of 7 insider transactions have happened at Alimera Sciences Inc. (ALIM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 6 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Morgan Adam,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Morgan Adam bought 1,401,901 shares of the company’s common stock on May 17 at a price of $1.70 per share for a total of $2.38 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1.66 million shares.

Alimera Sciences Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 24 that Palo Alto Investors LP (10% Owner) sold a total of 200,919 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 24 and was made at $1.56 per share for $0.31 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the ALIM stock.

Alimera Sciences Inc. (ALIM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. (REGN) that is trading 20.12% up over the past 12 months and Insmed Incorporated (INSM) that is 6.85% higher over the same period.