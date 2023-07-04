Alkami Technology Inc. (ALKT) on Track to Reach $19.00 in a Year

Alkami Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: ALKT) is 11.51% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $10.70 and a high of $17.71 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ALKT stock was last observed hovering at around $16.39 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.12% off its average median price target of $19.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 29.26% off the consensus price target high of $23.00 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are -16.21% lower than the price target low of $14.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $16.27, the stock is 4.08% and 15.23% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.11 million and changing -0.73% at the moment leaves the stock 14.46% off its SMA200. ALKT registered 17.13% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 15.47%.

The stock witnessed a 2.33% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 28.52%, and is 3.37% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.09% over the week and 4.18% over the month.

Alkami Technology Inc. (ALKT) has around 851 employees, a market worth around $1.52B and $219.50M in sales. Fwd P/E is 137.88. Profit margin for the company is -28.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 52.06% and -8.13% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-13.70%).

Alkami Technology Inc. (ALKT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Alkami Technology Inc. (ALKT) is a “Buy”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Alkami Technology Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/02/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -23.00% this year.

Alkami Technology Inc. (ALKT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 92.40M, and float is at 55.28M with Short Float at 1.98%.

Alkami Technology Inc. (ALKT) Insider Activity

A total of 42 insider transactions have happened at Alkami Technology Inc. (ALKT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 19 and purchases happening 23 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Bohanon Stephen,the company’sChf. Strategist & Sales Offr. SEC filings show that Bohanon Stephen sold 24,514 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 09 at a price of $15.35 per share for a total of $0.38 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.49 million shares.

Alkami Technology Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 17 that Bohanon Stephen (Chf. Strategist & Sales Offr.) sold a total of 104,904 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 17 and was made at $12.24 per share for $1.28 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.53 million shares of the ALKT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 16, Bohanon Stephen (Chf. Strategist & Sales Offr.) disposed off 25,141 shares at an average price of $12.61 for $0.32 million. The insider now directly holds 537,100 shares of Alkami Technology Inc. (ALKT).

Alkami Technology Inc. (ALKT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Oracle Corporation (ORCL) that is trading 67.67% up over the past 12 months and SAP SE (SAP) that is 49.09% higher over the same period.