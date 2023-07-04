American Superconductor Corporation (AMSC) – The 41.43% Upside Potential Remains

American Superconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: AMSC) is 67.12% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.20 and a high of $7.58 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The AMSC stock was last observed hovering at around $6.26 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.11% off its average median price target of $10.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 52.69% off the consensus price target high of $13.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 12.14% higher than the price target low of $7.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $6.15, the stock is -2.02% and 22.32% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 85344.0 and changing -1.76% at the moment leaves the stock 33.39% off its SMA200. AMSC registered 18.73% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 74.72%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.50 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$6.00.

The stock witnessed a 15.60% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 25.25%, and is 9.82% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.97% over the week and 9.13% over the month.

American Superconductor Corporation (AMSC) has around 328 employees, a market worth around $182.59M and $106.00M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -33.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 92.07% and -18.87% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-40.60%).

American Superconductor Corporation (AMSC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for American Superconductor Corporation (AMSC) is a “Buy”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

American Superconductor Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/07/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -78.30% this year.

American Superconductor Corporation (AMSC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 28.01M, and float is at 27.86M with Short Float at 2.93%.

American Superconductor Corporation (AMSC) Insider Activity

A total of 5 insider transactions have happened at American Superconductor Corporation (AMSC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 5 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by McGahn Daniel P,the company’sChairman, President and CEO. SEC filings show that McGahn Daniel P sold 36,902 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 22 at a price of $5.95 per share for a total of $0.22 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1.08 million shares.

American Superconductor Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 22 that Kosiba John W JR (SVP, CFO & Treasurer) sold a total of 29,878 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 22 and was made at $5.95 per share for $0.18 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.38 million shares of the AMSC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 21, McGahn Daniel P (Chairman, President and CEO) disposed off 73,802 shares at an average price of $6.14 for $0.45 million. The insider now directly holds 1,114,582 shares of American Superconductor Corporation (AMSC).

American Superconductor Corporation (AMSC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Bruker Corporation (BRKR) that is trading 15.89% up over the past 12 months and Woodward Inc. (WWD) that is 28.02% higher over the same period. Franklin Electric Co. Inc. (FELE) is 41.00% up on the 1-year trading charts.