Analysts suggest Hamilton Lane Incorporated (HLNE) could spike 8.26% in a year

Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ: HLNE) is 24.94% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $55.81 and a high of $81.23 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The HLNE stock was last observed hovering at around $79.98 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.17% off its average median price target of $78.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 8.26% off the consensus price target high of $87.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are -12.41% lower than the price target low of $71.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $79.81, the stock is 4.33% and 11.16% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 78672.0 and changing -0.21% at the moment leaves the stock 13.34% off its SMA200. HLNE registered 18.80% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 24.08%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $6.16 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $12.58.

The stock witnessed a 14.18% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 7.88%, and is 4.92% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.09% over the week and 2.56% over the month.

Hamilton Lane Incorporated (HLNE) has around 600 employees, a market worth around $4.21B and $528.80M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 26.48 and Fwd P/E is 18.09. Profit margin for the company is 21.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 43.00% and -1.75% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (22.50%).

Hamilton Lane Incorporated (HLNE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Hamilton Lane Incorporated (HLNE) is a “Overweight”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/31/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -24.40% this year.

Hamilton Lane Incorporated (HLNE) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 37.23M, and float is at 33.46M with Short Float at 3.85%.

Hamilton Lane Incorporated (HLNE) Insider Activity

A total of 11 insider transactions have happened at Hamilton Lane Incorporated (HLNE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 5 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Oakville Number 2 Trust,the company’s10% Owner. SEC filings show that Oakville Number 2 Trust sold 100,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 09 at a price of $76.41 per share for a total of $7.64 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.54 million shares.

Hamilton Lane Incorporated disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 07 that Graves Reynoldo Vann (Director) sold a total of 255 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 07 and was made at $65.81 per share for $16782.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 256.0 shares of the HLNE stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 01, Delgado-Moreira Juan (Vice Chairman) acquired 2,649 shares at an average price of $69.38 for $0.18 million. The insider now directly holds 1,250,167 shares of Hamilton Lane Incorporated (HLNE).

Hamilton Lane Incorporated (HLNE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Noah Holdings Limited (NOAH) that is trading -27.63% down over the past 12 months.