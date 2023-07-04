Analysts suggest InvenTrust Properties Corp. (IVT) could spike 12.56% in a year

InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE: IVT) is -0.25% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $20.76 and a high of $30.18 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The IVT stock was last observed hovering at around $23.14 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.47% off its average median price target of $25.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 12.56% off the consensus price target high of $27.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are -2.65% lower than the price target low of $23.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $23.61, the stock is 1.70% and 5.07% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.12 million and changing 2.03% at the moment leaves the stock 1.06% off its SMA200. IVT registered -8.45% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 0.17%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $9.60 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $13.39.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 8.25% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 0.90%, and is 1.20% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.66% over the week and 2.48% over the month.

InvenTrust Properties Corp. (IVT) has around 106 employees, a market worth around $1.58B and $243.10M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 36.38 and Fwd P/E is 119.85. Distance from 52-week low is 13.73% and -21.77% from its 52-week high.

InvenTrust Properties Corp. (IVT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for InvenTrust Properties Corp. (IVT) is a “Overweight”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

InvenTrust Properties Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/08/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -85.70% this year.

InvenTrust Properties Corp. (IVT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 67.51M, and float is at 67.05M with Short Float at 1.63%.

InvenTrust Properties Corp. (IVT) Insider Activity

A total of 14 insider transactions have happened at InvenTrust Properties Corp. (IVT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 11 times.