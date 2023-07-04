Analysts suggest Orthofix Medical Inc. (OFIX) could spike 56.98% in a year

Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: OFIX) is -11.98% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $13.76 and a high of $26.35 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The OFIX stock was last observed hovering at around $18.06 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.01% off its average median price target of $35.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 56.98% off the consensus price target high of $42.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 37.69% higher than the price target low of $29.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $18.07, the stock is -5.06% and -4.56% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 83443.0 and changing 0.06% at the moment leaves the stock -3.61% off its SMA200. OFIX registered -23.24% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -8.88%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.29 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$20.47.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -3.78% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 7.88%, and is 0.22% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.49% over the week and 3.70% over the month.

Orthofix Medical Inc. (OFIX) has around 1092 employees, a market worth around $654.68M and $529.50M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -14.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 31.32% and -31.42% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-4.30%).

Orthofix Medical Inc. (OFIX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Orthofix Medical Inc. (OFIX) is a “Overweight”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Orthofix Medical Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/30/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 49.50% this year.

Orthofix Medical Inc. (OFIX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 35.73M, and float is at 19.69M with Short Float at 5.13%.

Orthofix Medical Inc. (OFIX) Insider Activity

A total of 50 insider transactions have happened at Orthofix Medical Inc. (OFIX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 17 and purchases happening 33 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Kenny Kevin J.,the company’sPresident of Global Spine. SEC filings show that Kenny Kevin J. sold 3,876 shares of the company’s common stock on May 26 at a price of $19.00 per share for a total of $73644.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.14 million shares.

Orthofix Medical Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 24 that Kenny Kevin J. (President of Global Spine) sold a total of 4,367 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 24 and was made at $19.00 per share for $82973.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.15 million shares of the OFIX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 10, Maniar Shweta (Director) disposed off 4,262 shares at an average price of $17.75 for $75650.0. The insider now directly holds 20,080 shares of Orthofix Medical Inc. (OFIX).