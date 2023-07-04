Analysts suggest P10 Inc. (PX) could spike 29.5% in a year

P10 Inc. (NYSE: PX) is 5.72% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.75 and a high of $13.78 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The PX stock was last observed hovering at around $11.30 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.02% off its average median price target of $14.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 29.5% off the consensus price target high of $16.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are 6.0% higher than the price target low of $12.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $11.28, the stock is -0.23% and 4.94% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 77733.0 and changing -0.18% at the moment leaves the stock 6.48% off its SMA200. PX registered 1.44% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 9.20%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $7.44 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $23.75.

The stock witnessed a 3.96% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 11.57%, and is 4.54% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.56% over the week and 2.52% over the month.

P10 Inc. (PX) has around 234 employees, a market worth around $1.30B and $212.30M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 62.32 and Fwd P/E is 10.98. Profit margin for the company is 10.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 28.91% and -18.14% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.50%).

P10 Inc. (PX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for P10 Inc. (PX) is a “Buy”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

P10 Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/10/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 194.00% this year.

P10 Inc. (PX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 115.92M, and float is at 42.54M with Short Float at 1.72%.

P10 Inc. (PX) Insider Activity

A total of 34 insider transactions have happened at P10 Inc. (PX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 18 and purchases happening 16 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Nelson Andrew Rowan,the company’s. SEC filings show that Nelson Andrew Rowan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 14 at a price of $11.57 per share for a total of $0.23 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57710.0 shares.

P10 Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 17 that Feinglass Michael (10% Owner) sold a total of 22,182 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 17 and was made at $9.02 per share for $0.2 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the PX stock.

P10 Inc. (PX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) that is trading 30.32% up over the past 12 months and Morgan Stanley (MS) that is 14.40% higher over the same period. Blackstone Inc. (BX) is 4.32% up on the 1-year trading charts.