Analysts suggest Rentokil Initial plc (RTO) could spike 17.34% in a year

Rentokil Initial plc (NYSE: RTO) is 26.10% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $24.85 and a high of $41.27 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The RTO stock was last observed hovering at around $39.01 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.16% off its average median price target of $41.76 for the next 12 months. It is also 17.34% off the consensus price target high of $47.00 offered by 17 analysts, but current levels are -17.73% lower than the price target low of $33.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $38.85, the stock is -3.08% and -2.19% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 76346.0 and changing -0.41% at the moment leaves the stock 16.37% off its SMA200. RTO registered 33.46% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 25.00%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $6.63 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $32.13.

The stock witnessed a -3.21% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 6.41%, and is -1.02% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.17% over the week and 0.91% over the month.

Rentokil Initial plc (RTO) has around 58600 employees, a market worth around $20.52B and $4.69B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 52.79. Distance from 52-week low is 56.34% and -5.86% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.70%).

Rentokil Initial plc (RTO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Rentokil Initial plc (RTO) is a “Overweight”. 17 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Rentokil Initial plc is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/19/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -18.30% this year.

Rentokil Initial plc (RTO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 504.01M, and float is at 365.09M with Short Float at 0.17%.

Rentokil Initial plc (RTO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Healthcare Services Group Inc. (HCSG) that is trading -14.65% down over the past 12 months and Cintas Corporation (CTAS) that is 31.18% higher over the same period. Ecolab Inc. (ECL) is 21.52% up on the 1-year trading charts.