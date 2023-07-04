Anixa Biosciences Inc. (ANIX) – The 70.19% Upside Potential Remains

Anixa Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: ANIX) is -26.24% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.77 and a high of $6.45 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ANIX stock was last observed hovering at around $3.20 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.07% off its average median price target of $10.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 73.92% off the consensus price target high of $12.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 65.22% higher than the price target low of $9.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.13, the stock is -5.77% and -13.00% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 79610.0 and changing -2.03% at the moment leaves the stock -28.86% off its SMA200. ANIX registered 2.45% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -24.64%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $335.65 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$6.14.

The stock witnessed a -1.72% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -27.09%, and is -3.69% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.64% over the week and 7.04% over the month.

Anixa Biosciences Inc. (ANIX) has around 4 employees, a market worth around $92.76M and $0.20M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 13.18% and -51.40% from its 52-week high.

Anixa Biosciences Inc. (ANIX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Anixa Biosciences Inc. (ANIX) is a “Buy”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Anixa Biosciences Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 09/08/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 1.30% this year.

Anixa Biosciences Inc. (ANIX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 30.93M, and float is at 29.12M with Short Float at 2.09%.

Anixa Biosciences Inc. (ANIX) Insider Activity

A total of 1 insider transactions have happened at Anixa Biosciences Inc. (ANIX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 1 times.