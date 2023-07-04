Arcosa Inc. (ACA) – key numbers that make it a Strong Buy For Now

Arcosa Inc. (NYSE: ACA) is 39.20% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $43.52 and a high of $76.69 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ACA stock was last observed hovering at around $75.77 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.13% off its average median price target of $81.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 11.01% off the consensus price target high of $85.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 1.77% higher than the price target low of $77.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $75.64, the stock is 3.75% and 9.69% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 94017.0 and changing -0.17% at the moment leaves the stock 23.15% off its SMA200. ACA registered 62.91% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 37.55%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.80 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $7.43.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 13.59% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 19.85%, and is 5.14% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.75% over the week and 3.15% over the month.

Arcosa Inc. (ACA) has around 5230 employees, a market worth around $3.60B and $2.26B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 13.11 and Fwd P/E is 23.83. Profit margin for the company is 12.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 73.81% and -1.37% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (10.20%).

Arcosa Inc. (ACA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Arcosa Inc. (ACA) is a “Overweight”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Arcosa Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/01/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 254.50% this year.

Arcosa Inc. (ACA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 48.30M, and float is at 47.84M with Short Float at 0.89%.

Arcosa Inc. (ACA) Insider Activity

A total of 40 insider transactions have happened at Arcosa Inc. (ACA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 13 and purchases happening 27 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Cole Kerry S,the company’sGroup President. SEC filings show that Cole Kerry S sold 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 25 at a price of $66.24 per share for a total of $0.33 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23002.0 shares.

Arcosa Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 18 that Cole Kerry S (Group President) sold a total of 9,001 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 18 and was made at $69.12 per share for $0.62 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 28002.0 shares of the ACA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 17, Collins Jesse E. Jr. (Group President) disposed off 8,591 shares at an average price of $69.19 for $0.59 million. The insider now directly holds 16,766 shares of Arcosa Inc. (ACA).