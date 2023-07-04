Are we looking at the next big move in AirSculpt Technologies Inc. (AIRS)?

AirSculpt Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: AIRS) is 134.59% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.69 and a high of $11.26 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The AIRS stock was last observed hovering at around $8.62 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.06%.

Currently trading at $8.68, the stock is 8.63% and 25.62% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 89519.0 and changing 0.70% at the moment leaves the stock 52.88% off its SMA200. AIRS registered 52.70% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 139.78%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.32 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $84.20.

The stock witnessed a 5.34% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 72.22%, and is 5.98% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.07% over the week and 6.35% over the month.

AirSculpt Technologies Inc. (AIRS) has around 291 employees, a market worth around $500.49M and $175.10M in sales. Fwd P/E is 39.45. Profit margin for the company is -8.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 222.68% and -22.93% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-5.10%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -239.00% this year.

AirSculpt Technologies Inc. (AIRS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 56.44M, and float is at 41.55M with Short Float at 5.24%.

AirSculpt Technologies Inc. (AIRS) Insider Activity

A total of 8 insider transactions have happened at AirSculpt Technologies Inc. (AIRS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 8 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Aaron Thomas J,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Aaron Thomas J bought 18,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 16 at a price of $3.50 per share for a total of $63000.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 50337.0 shares.

AirSculpt Technologies Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 15 that Rollins Aaron (Chief Executive Officer) bought a total of 150,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 15 and was made at $3.11 per share for $0.47 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 14.81 million shares of the AIRS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 15, Dean Dennis (Chief Financial Officer) acquired 33,000 shares at an average price of $3.00 for $99000.0. The insider now directly holds 555,531 shares of AirSculpt Technologies Inc. (AIRS).

AirSculpt Technologies Inc. (AIRS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) that is trading -12.03% down over the past 12 months and Stryker Corporation (SYK) that is 50.30% higher over the same period. Hologic Inc. (HOLX) is 15.24% up on the 1-year trading charts.