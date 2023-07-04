Are we looking at the next big move in Allegiant Travel Company (ALGT)?

Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ: ALGT) is 89.73% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $62.94 and a high of $129.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ALGT stock was last observed hovering at around $126.28 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.72% off its average median price target of $115.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 14.0% off the consensus price target high of $150.00 offered by 13 analysts, but current levels are -51.76% lower than the price target low of $85.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $129.00, the stock is 10.65% and 20.47% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 93765.0 and changing 2.15% at the moment leaves the stock 45.33% off its SMA200. ALGT registered 14.07% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 90.15%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.43 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $8.54.

The stock witnessed a 32.65% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 40.25%, and is 7.86% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.50% over the week and 3.44% over the month.

Allegiant Travel Company (ALGT) has around 5318 employees, a market worth around $2.42B and $2.45B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 34.82 and Fwd P/E is 11.24. Profit margin for the company is 2.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 104.96% and 0.00% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.70%).

Allegiant Travel Company (ALGT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Allegiant Travel Company (ALGT) is a “Hold”. 13 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.80, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Allegiant Travel Company is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/25/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -98.40% this year.

Allegiant Travel Company (ALGT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 17.77M, and float is at 15.58M with Short Float at 3.99%.

Allegiant Travel Company (ALGT) Insider Activity

A total of 35 insider transactions have happened at Allegiant Travel Company (ALGT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 19 and purchases happening 16 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by DeAngelo Scott Wayne,the company’sEVP and CMO. SEC filings show that DeAngelo Scott Wayne sold 707 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 01 at a price of $98.31 per share for a total of $69504.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 97552.0 shares.

Allegiant Travel Company disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 26 that Anderson Gregory Clark (President) sold a total of 4,033 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 26 and was made at $100.00 per share for $0.4 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.13 million shares of the ALGT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 11, WILSON ROBERT PAUL III (EVP and CIO) disposed off 1,000 shares at an average price of $100.67 for $0.1 million. The insider now directly holds 87,458 shares of Allegiant Travel Company (ALGT).

Allegiant Travel Company (ALGT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Delta Air Lines Inc. (DAL) that is trading 65.62% up over the past 12 months and Alaska Air Group Inc. (ALK) that is 31.59% higher over the same period. Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) is 2.44% up on the 1-year trading charts.