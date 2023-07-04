Are we looking at the next big move in Atomera Incorporated (ATOM)?

Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ: ATOM) is 43.89% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.03 and a high of $15.10 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ATOM stock was last observed hovering at around $8.77 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.18%.

Currently trading at $8.95, the stock is 4.46% and 6.22% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 90866.0 and changing 2.05% at the moment leaves the stock 14.39% off its SMA200. ATOM registered -4.58% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 41.84%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $28.50k and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$11.98.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 2.87% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 40.50%, and is 17.30% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.63% over the week and 5.74% over the month.

Atomera Incorporated (ATOM) has around 21 employees, a market worth around $210.95M and $0.01M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 77.93% and -40.74% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-71.80%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -7.80% this year.

Atomera Incorporated (ATOM) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 23.66M, and float is at 22.73M with Short Float at 24.51%.

Atomera Incorporated (ATOM) Insider Activity

A total of 41 insider transactions have happened at Atomera Incorporated (ATOM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 31 and purchases happening 10 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Mears Robert J,the company’sChief Technology Officer. SEC filings show that Mears Robert J sold 2,800 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 02 at a price of $8.64 per share for a total of $24192.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.13 million shares.

Atomera Incorporated disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 01 that Mears Robert J (Chief Technology Officer) sold a total of 11,817 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 01 and was made at $8.84 per share for $0.1 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.13 million shares of the ATOM stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 01, BIBAUD SCOTT A. (CEO and President) disposed off 7,873 shares at an average price of $9.00 for $70857.0. The insider now directly holds 310,275 shares of Atomera Incorporated (ATOM).