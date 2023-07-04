Are we looking at the next big move in Avanos Medical Inc. (AVNS)?

Avanos Medical Inc. (NYSE: AVNS) is -5.88% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $19.32 and a high of $31.99 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The AVNS stock was last observed hovering at around $25.56 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.09% off its average median price target of $31.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 25.09% off the consensus price target high of $34.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are -1.88% lower than the price target low of $25.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $25.47, the stock is -0.10% and 0.20% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 91257.0 and changing -0.35% at the moment leaves the stock -3.28% off its SMA200. AVNS registered -6.84% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -6.94%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.65 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $11.35.

The stock witnessed a 3.87% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -14.36%, and is -0.20% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.76% over the week and 2.39% over the month.

Avanos Medical Inc. (AVNS) has around 4044 employees, a market worth around $1.19B and $814.30M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 27.01 and Fwd P/E is 12.58. Distance from 52-week low is 31.83% and -20.38% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.80%).

Avanos Medical Inc. (AVNS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Avanos Medical Inc. (AVNS) is a “Overweight”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Avanos Medical Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/07/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 897.80% this year.

Avanos Medical Inc. (AVNS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 46.60M, and float is at 45.76M with Short Float at 1.83%.

Avanos Medical Inc. (AVNS) Insider Activity

A total of 19 insider transactions have happened at Avanos Medical Inc. (AVNS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 10 and purchases happening 9 times.