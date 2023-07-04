Are we looking at the next big move in Compass Minerals International Inc. (CMP)?

Compass Minerals International Inc. (NYSE: CMP) is -15.39% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $28.89 and a high of $47.68 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CMP stock was last observed hovering at around $34.00 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.69% off its average median price target of $46.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 57.7% off the consensus price target high of $82.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are 3.64% higher than the price target low of $36.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $34.69, the stock is 0.28% and 4.03% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 98779.0 and changing 2.03% at the moment leaves the stock -9.25% off its SMA200. CMP registered -1.98% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -15.62%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.61 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $10.10.

The stock witnessed a 9.40% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 1.17%, and is 3.00% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.21% over the week and 3.26% over the month.

Compass Minerals International Inc. (CMP) has around 1954 employees, a market worth around $1.40B and $1.23B in sales. Fwd P/E is 24.01. Profit margin for the company is -3.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 20.08% and -27.24% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (0.60%).

Compass Minerals International Inc. (CMP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Compass Minerals International Inc. (CMP) is a “Overweight”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Compass Minerals International Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/30/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -288.00% this year.

Compass Minerals International Inc. (CMP) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 41.11M, and float is at 40.73M with Short Float at 3.83%.

Compass Minerals International Inc. (CMP) Insider Activity

A total of 30 insider transactions have happened at Compass Minerals International Inc. (CMP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 24 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Standen James D.,the company’sChief Commercial Officer. SEC filings show that Standen James D. sold 7,644 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 18 at a price of $46.16 per share for a total of $0.35 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26497.0 shares.

Compass Minerals International Inc. (CMP): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Intrepid Potash Inc. (IPI) that is trading -49.22% down over the past 12 months.