Are we looking at the next big move in Daseke Inc. (DSKE)?

Daseke Inc. (NASDAQ: DSKE) is 28.47% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.69 and a high of $9.57 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The DSKE stock was last observed hovering at around $7.13 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.18% off its average median price target of $10.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 39.08% off the consensus price target high of $12.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 18.78% higher than the price target low of $9.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $7.31, the stock is 3.83% and 6.05% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.1 million and changing 2.52% at the moment leaves the stock 9.78% off its SMA200. DSKE registered 14.40% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 27.35%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.61 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $5.60.

The stock witnessed a 15.30% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -5.43%, and is 5.94% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.72% over the week and 3.83% over the month.

Daseke Inc. (DSKE) has around 4123 employees, a market worth around $331.58M and $1.75B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 16.54 and Fwd P/E is 5.85. Profit margin for the company is 1.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 55.86% and -23.66% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (10.90%).

Daseke Inc. (DSKE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Daseke Inc. (DSKE) is a “Buy”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Daseke Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/08/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -9.80% this year.

Daseke Inc. (DSKE) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 45.14M, and float is at 37.15M with Short Float at 3.24%.

Daseke Inc. (DSKE) Insider Activity

A total of 16 insider transactions have happened at Daseke Inc. (DSKE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 11 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Serianni Charles F,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Serianni Charles F bought 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 29 at a price of $5.89 per share for a total of $58937.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 51741.0 shares.

Daseke Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 29 that Ellingsen Catharine D (Director) bought a total of 4,200 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 29 and was made at $5.68 per share for $23865.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 8911.0 shares of the DSKE stock.

Daseke Inc. (DSKE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include TFI International Inc. (TFII) that is trading 46.20% up over the past 12 months and Universal Logistics Holdings Inc. (ULH) that is 9.19% higher over the same period.