Are we looking at the next big move in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (FOXF)?

Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: FOXF) is 19.70% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $73.05 and a high of $127.54 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The FOXF stock was last observed hovering at around $108.51 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.69%.

Currently trading at $109.20, the stock is 11.77% and 9.79% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 87053.0 and changing 0.64% at the moment leaves the stock 7.13% off its SMA200. FOXF registered 35.58% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 18.19%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.98 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $16.38.

The stock witnessed a 22.52% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -10.03%, and is 9.25% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.91% over the week and 3.08% over the month.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. (FOXF) has around 4400 employees, a market worth around $4.46B and $1.62B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 23.27 and Fwd P/E is 17.74. Profit margin for the company is 12.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 49.49% and -14.38% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (16.50%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 25.30% this year.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. (FOXF) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 42.30M, and float is at 42.20M with Short Float at 5.77%.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. (FOXF) Insider Activity

A total of 40 insider transactions have happened at Fox Factory Holding Corp. (FOXF) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 21 and purchases happening 19 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Tutton Christopher,the company’s (A). SEC filings show that Tutton Christopher sold 2,279 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 13 at a price of $94.42 per share for a total of $0.22 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13242.0 shares.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 07 that MENDENHALL DUDLEY W (Director) sold a total of 1,304 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 07 and was made at $95.12 per share for $0.12 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 10500.0 shares of the FOXF stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 31, Fletcher Thomas L. ( (A)) disposed off 658 shares at an average price of $88.50 for $58233.0. The insider now directly holds 6,142 shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (FOXF).

Fox Factory Holding Corp. (FOXF): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Visteon Corporation (VC) that is trading 40.12% up over the past 12 months and China Automotive Systems Inc. (CAAS) that is 91.48% higher over the same period. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. (AXL) is 8.63% up on the 1-year trading charts.