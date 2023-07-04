Are we looking at the next big move in Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (FDP)?

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE: FDP) is -0.76% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $23.09 and a high of $32.49 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The FDP stock was last observed hovering at around $25.71 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.28% off its average median price target of $34.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 25.74% off the consensus price target high of $35.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 21.24% higher than the price target low of $33.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $25.99, the stock is -1.89% and -3.81% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 97935.0 and changing 1.09% at the moment leaves the stock -5.34% off its SMA200. FDP registered -11.99% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -1.48%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.42 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $7.11.

The stock witnessed a -0.57% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -13.68%, and is 0.58% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.26% over the week and 2.34% over the month.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (FDP) has around 29168 employees, a market worth around $1.23B and $4.43B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 11.17 and Fwd P/E is 11.32. Profit margin for the company is 2.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 12.56% and -20.01% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.60%).

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (FDP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (FDP) is a “Buy”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/01/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 22.60% this year.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (FDP) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 47.89M, and float is at 37.34M with Short Float at 1.15%.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (FDP) Insider Activity

A total of 81 insider transactions have happened at Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (FDP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 17 and purchases happening 64 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Pelaez Reyes Jorge,the company’sVP, Central America. SEC filings show that Pelaez Reyes Jorge sold 1,600 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 14 at a price of $30.43 per share for a total of $48685.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 262.0 shares.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 13 that Mancilla Sergio (VP South America) sold a total of 1,485 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 13 and was made at $30.20 per share for $44854.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 68.0 shares of the FDP stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 09, SAUTER HANS (SVP, R&D and Agriculture) disposed off 1,499 shares at an average price of $30.76 for $46116.0. The insider now directly holds 0 shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (FDP).

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (FDP): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include The J. M. Smucker Company (SJM) that is trading 17.61% up over the past 12 months and Calavo Growers Inc. (CVGW) that is -29.53% lower over the same period. Limoneira Company (LMNR) is 10.68% up on the 1-year trading charts.