Are we looking at the next big move in Kinsale Capital Group Inc. (KNSL)?

Kinsale Capital Group Inc. (NYSE: KNSL) is 43.50% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $217.19 and a high of $378.71 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The KNSL stock was last observed hovering at around $374.20 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.09% off its average median price target of $362.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 6.18% off the consensus price target high of $400.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are -25.1% lower than the price target low of $300.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $375.29, the stock is 5.24% and 11.35% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 88306.0 and changing 0.29% at the moment leaves the stock 24.81% off its SMA200. KNSL registered 63.43% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 41.95%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $9.66.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 20.10% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 25.03%, and is 4.08% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.00% over the week and 2.62% over the month.

Kinsale Capital Group Inc. (KNSL) has around 457 employees, a market worth around $8.51B and $895.90M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 47.54 and Fwd P/E is 29.62. Profit margin for the company is 20.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 72.79% and -0.90% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (17.30%).

Kinsale Capital Group Inc. (KNSL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Kinsale Capital Group Inc. (KNSL) is a “Overweight”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Kinsale Capital Group Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/26/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 3.90% this year.

Kinsale Capital Group Inc. (KNSL) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 23.01M, and float is at 21.79M with Short Float at 4.72%.

Kinsale Capital Group Inc. (KNSL) Insider Activity

A total of 76 insider transactions have happened at Kinsale Capital Group Inc. (KNSL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 66 and purchases happening 10 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Haney Brian D.,the company’sEVP and COO. SEC filings show that Haney Brian D. sold 2,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 30 at a price of $375.00 per share for a total of $0.94 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 68331.0 shares.

Kinsale Capital Group Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 14 that Haney Brian D. (EVP and COO) sold a total of 1,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 14 and was made at $349.94 per share for $0.52 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 70831.0 shares of the KNSL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 19, Haney Brian D. (EVP and COO) disposed off 750 shares at an average price of $326.25 for $0.24 million. The insider now directly holds 89,909 shares of Kinsale Capital Group Inc. (KNSL).

Kinsale Capital Group Inc. (KNSL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Manulife Financial Corporation (MFC) that is trading 10.16% up over the past 12 months and Maiden Holdings Ltd. (MHLD) that is 5.15% higher over the same period. MGIC Investment Corporation (MTG) is 26.83% up on the 1-year trading charts.