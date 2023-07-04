Are we looking at the next big move in Nordson Corporation (NDSN)?

Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ: NDSN) is 3.90% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $195.28 and a high of $251.26 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The NDSN stock was last observed hovering at around $248.18 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.18% off its average median price target of $260.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 8.52% off the consensus price target high of $270.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are -9.78% lower than the price target low of $225.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $247.00, the stock is 4.70% and 9.94% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 97015.0 and changing -0.48% at the moment leaves the stock 9.23% off its SMA200. NDSN registered 22.01% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 3.01%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $5.76 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $19.10.

The stock witnessed a 11.38% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 11.13%, and is 2.14% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.67% over the week and 1.69% over the month.

Nordson Corporation (NDSN) has around 7200 employees, a market worth around $13.83B and $2.61B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 27.73 and Fwd P/E is 25.12. Profit margin for the company is 19.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 26.49% and -1.70% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (18.60%).

Nordson Corporation (NDSN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Nordson Corporation (NDSN) is a “Overweight”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Nordson Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/28/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 13.90% this year.

Nordson Corporation (NDSN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 57.18M, and float is at 51.05M with Short Float at 1.86%.

Nordson Corporation (NDSN) Insider Activity

A total of 34 insider transactions have happened at Nordson Corporation (NDSN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 21 and purchases happening 13 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Pembroke Jeffrey A,the company’sExecutive Vice President. SEC filings show that Pembroke Jeffrey A sold 19 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 31 at a price of $220.04 per share for a total of $4181.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17584.0 shares.

Nordson Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 13 that Pembroke Jeffrey A (Executive Vice President) sold a total of 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 13 and was made at $243.48 per share for $1.22 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 17600.0 shares of the NDSN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 06, Kelley Joseph P (EVP and CFO) disposed off 2,100 shares at an average price of $246.43 for $0.52 million. The insider now directly holds 9,091 shares of Nordson Corporation (NDSN).

Nordson Corporation (NDSN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Astec Industries Inc. (ASTE) that is trading 11.53% up over the past 12 months and Graco Inc. (GGG) that is 40.23% higher over the same period. Taylor Devices Inc. (TAYD) is 202.68% up on the 1-year trading charts.