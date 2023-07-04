Are we looking at the next big move in YS Biopharma Co. Ltd. (YS)?

YS Biopharma Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: YS) is -86.13% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.12 and a high of $18.44 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The YS stock was last observed hovering at around $1.38 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.01%.

Currently trading at $1.39, the stock is -3.74% and -4.52% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 96467.0 and changing 0.72% at the moment leaves the stock -80.41% off its SMA200. YS registered -85.60% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -86.16%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.26 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$7.60.

The stock witnessed a -16.77% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -13.13%, and is -7.33% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.23% over the week and 10.27% over the month.

YS Biopharma Co. Ltd. (YS) has around 865 employees, a market worth around $133.04M and $633.05M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 2.03. Distance from 52-week low is 24.11% and -92.46% from its 52-week high.

YS Biopharma Co. Ltd. (YS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 93.06M, and float is at 87.31M with Short Float at 1.88%.