Arko Corp. (ARKO) Analysis & Forecast for 2023

Arko Corp. (NASDAQ: ARKO) is -7.27% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.70 and a high of $10.81 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ARKO stock was last observed hovering at around $7.95 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.08% off its average median price target of $10.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 38.23% off the consensus price target high of $13.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are -7.07% lower than the price target low of $7.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $8.03, the stock is 2.04% and 3.20% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 77180.0 and changing 1.01% at the moment leaves the stock -6.62% off its SMA200. ARKO registered -1.59% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -5.97%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.36 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $12.14.

The stock witnessed a 12.62% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -5.42%, and is 4.42% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.40% over the week and 2.97% over the month.

Arko Corp. (ARKO) has around 12223 employees, a market worth around $939.67M and $9.26B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 17.01 and Fwd P/E is 14.87. Profit margin for the company is 0.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 19.85% and -25.72% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (10.40%).

Arko Corp. (ARKO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Arko Corp. (ARKO) is a “Buy”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Arko Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/07/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 25.70% this year.

Arko Corp. (ARKO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 120.25M, and float is at 72.27M with Short Float at 4.84%.

Arko Corp. (ARKO) Insider Activity

A total of 9 insider transactions have happened at Arko Corp. (ARKO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 5 times.