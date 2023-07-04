ASGN Incorporated (ASGN) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

ASGN Incorporated (NYSE: ASGN) is -7.44% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $63.27 and a high of $106.88 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ASGN stock was last observed hovering at around $75.63 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.21%.

Currently trading at $75.42, the stock is 4.50% and 7.77% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.11 million and changing -0.28% at the moment leaves the stock -8.86% off its SMA200. ASGN registered -16.43% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -8.86%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.03 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $9.70.

The stock witnessed a 13.55% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -8.77%, and is 4.79% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.19% over the week and 2.51% over the month.

ASGN Incorporated (ASGN) has around 4000 employees, a market worth around $3.65B and $4.62B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 15.37 and Fwd P/E is 11.41. Profit margin for the company is 5.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 19.20% and -29.43% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (10.50%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 20.10% this year.

ASGN Incorporated (ASGN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 49.30M, and float is at 48.33M with Short Float at 3.17%.

ASGN Incorporated (ASGN) Insider Activity

A total of 10 insider transactions have happened at ASGN Incorporated (ASGN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 7 and purchases happening 3 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Painter Jennifer Hankes,the company’sSVP, Chief Legal Officer. SEC filings show that Painter Jennifer Hankes sold 3,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 17 at a price of $92.00 per share for a total of $0.28 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 37794.0 shares.

ASGN Incorporated disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 11 that MATIN ARSHAD (Director) sold a total of 1,800 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 11 and was made at $104.23 per share for $0.19 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 10387.0 shares of the ASGN stock.