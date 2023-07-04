AtriCure Inc. (ATRC) – The 11.05% Upside Potential Remains

AtriCure Inc. (NASDAQ: ATRC) is 10.23% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $32.51 and a high of $52.96 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ATRC stock was last observed hovering at around $49.36 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.44% off its average median price target of $55.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 38.08% off the consensus price target high of $79.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are 2.16% higher than the price target low of $50.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $48.92, the stock is 1.06% and 3.82% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 78310.0 and changing -0.89% at the moment leaves the stock 13.70% off its SMA200. ATRC registered 19.73% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 10.08%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $6.50 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$113.25.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 6.86% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 18.02%, and is 0.37% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.75% over the week and 2.93% over the month.

AtriCure Inc. (ATRC) has around 1050 employees, a market worth around $2.30B and $349.30M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -10.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 50.48% and -7.63% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-8.10%).

AtriCure Inc. (ATRC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for AtriCure Inc. (ATRC) is a “Buy”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

AtriCure Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/01/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -193.20% this year.

AtriCure Inc. (ATRC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 46.11M, and float is at 45.20M with Short Float at 3.26%.

AtriCure Inc. (ATRC) Insider Activity

A total of 36 insider transactions have happened at AtriCure Inc. (ATRC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 13 and purchases happening 23 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Prange Karen,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Prange Karen sold 713 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 08 at a price of $47.89 per share for a total of $34146.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16140.0 shares.

AtriCure Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 06 that Dahlquist Karl S. (Chief Legal Officer) sold a total of 1,422 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 06 and was made at $47.03 per share for $66877.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 34897.0 shares of the ATRC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 26, Yuen Maggie (Director) disposed off 4,313 shares at an average price of $47.04 for $0.2 million. The insider now directly holds 4,682 shares of AtriCure Inc. (ATRC).

AtriCure Inc. (ATRC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) that is trading -8.05% down over the past 12 months and Boston Scientific Corporation (BSX) that is 43.65% higher over the same period. Stereotaxis Inc. (STXS) is -16.30% down on the 1-year trading charts.