AudioCodes Ltd. (AUDC) down -48.24% since start of the year

AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ: AUDC) is -48.24% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.05 and a high of $24.58 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The AUDC stock was last observed hovering at around $9.13 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.13% off its average median price target of $10.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 51.26% off the consensus price target high of $19.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are -15.75% lower than the price target low of $8.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $9.26, the stock is -0.41% and -0.33% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.11 million and changing 1.42% at the moment leaves the stock -41.36% off its SMA200. AUDC registered -57.99% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -47.83%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.96 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $9.06.

The stock witnessed a 3.57% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -38.60%, and is 0.86% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.39% over the week and 2.66% over the month.

AudioCodes Ltd. (AUDC) has around 966 employees, a market worth around $296.11M and $267.90M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 15.20 and Fwd P/E is 9.67. Profit margin for the company is 7.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 15.02% and -62.33% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (13.50%).

AudioCodes Ltd. (AUDC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for AudioCodes Ltd. (AUDC) is a “Hold”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.80, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

AudioCodes Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/31/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -12.20% this year.

AudioCodes Ltd. (AUDC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 31.75M, and float is at 23.67M with Short Float at 0.69%.

AudioCodes Ltd. (AUDC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) that is trading 16.51% up over the past 12 months and NETGEAR Inc. (NTGR) that is -22.95% lower over the same period. Juniper Networks Inc. (JNPR) is 9.93% up on the 1-year trading charts.