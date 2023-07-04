Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior S. A. (BLX) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior S. A. (NYSE: BLX) is 40.12% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $13.00 and a high of $22.11 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The BLX stock was last observed hovering at around $22.06 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.64%.

Currently trading at $22.70, the stock is 8.90% and 16.01% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 97971.0 and changing 2.90% at the moment leaves the stock 32.94% off its SMA200. BLX registered 71.06% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 41.08%.

The stock witnessed a 15.35% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 30.61%, and is 9.03% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.32% over the week and 2.26% over the month.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior S. A. (BLX) has around 238 employees, a market worth around $804.03M and $431.00M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 7.00 and Fwd P/E is 5.35. Profit margin for the company is 27.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 74.62% and 2.67% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.20%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 56.90% this year.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior S. A. (BLX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 36.36M, and float is at 27.64M with Short Float at 0.97%.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior S. A. (BLX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (GGAL) that is trading 171.38% up over the past 12 months and Banco Itau Chile (ITCL) that is 24.29% higher over the same period. Credicorp Ltd. (BAP) is 23.33% up on the 1-year trading charts.