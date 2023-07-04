Bicycle Therapeutics plc (BCYC) Analysis & Forecast for 2023

Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: BCYC) is -16.05% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $16.53 and a high of $33.49 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The BCYC stock was last observed hovering at around $25.52 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.67% off its average median price target of $53.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 65.49% off the consensus price target high of $72.00 offered by 15 analysts, but current levels are 24.7% higher than the price target low of $33.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $24.85, the stock is -4.24% and 4.19% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.12 million and changing -2.63% at the moment leaves the stock -0.48% off its SMA200. BCYC registered 48.09% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -15.93%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $32.52 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$4.28.

The stock witnessed a 2.26% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 16.83%, and is 1.80% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.41% over the week and 5.46% over the month.

Bicycle Therapeutics plc (BCYC) has around 236 employees, a market worth around $743.26M and $15.50M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 50.33% and -25.80% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-38.20%).

Bicycle Therapeutics plc (BCYC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Bicycle Therapeutics plc (BCYC) is a “Buy”. 15 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 12 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Bicycle Therapeutics plc is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/02/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -42.50% this year.

Bicycle Therapeutics plc (BCYC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 30.00M, and float is at 27.03M with Short Float at 15.44%.

Bicycle Therapeutics plc (BCYC) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Lee Kevin,the company’sChief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that Lee Kevin sold 1,486 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 03 at a price of $21.11 per share for a total of $31369.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.33 million shares.

Bicycle Therapeutics plc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 03 that Milnes Alistair (Chief Operating Officer) sold a total of 447 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 03 and was made at $21.11 per share for $9436.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 37732.0 shares of the BCYC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 03, Skynner Michael (Chief Technology Officer) disposed off 447 shares at an average price of $21.11 for $9436.0. The insider now directly holds 71,375 shares of Bicycle Therapeutics plc (BCYC).

Bicycle Therapeutics plc (BCYC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Merck & Co. Inc. (MRK) that is trading 25.40% up over the past 12 months and AstraZeneca PLC (AZN) that is -1.00% lower over the same period.