Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. (BIO) on Track to Reach $543.00 in a Year

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. (NYSE: BIO) is -9.94% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $344.63 and a high of $572.70 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The BIO stock was last observed hovering at around $379.12 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.43% off its average median price target of $543.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 37.41% off the consensus price target high of $605.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are 25.75% higher than the price target low of $510.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $378.69, the stock is 2.35% and -3.11% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.11 million and changing -0.11% at the moment leaves the stock -11.24% off its SMA200. BIO registered -23.50% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -10.81%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.75 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$158.95.

The stock witnessed a 1.97% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -20.94%, and is 3.60% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.09% over the week and 2.53% over the month.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. (BIO) has around 8200 employees, a market worth around $10.92B and $2.78B in sales. Fwd P/E is 23.84. Profit margin for the company is -6.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 9.88% and -33.88% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (14.30%).

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. (BIO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. (BIO) is a “Buy”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/26/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -186.50% this year.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. (BIO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 29.60M, and float is at 21.32M with Short Float at 1.32%.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. (BIO) Insider Activity

A total of 12 insider transactions have happened at Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. (BIO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 7 and purchases happening 5 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Crowley Michael,the company’sEVP, GBL Commercial Operations. SEC filings show that Crowley Michael sold 500 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 15 at a price of $379.39 per share for a total of $0.19 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6040.0 shares.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 06 that RAMALINGAM AJIT (SVP, Chief Accounting Officer) sold a total of 198 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 06 and was made at $368.30 per share for $73053.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the BIO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 08, ERNST TIMOTHY S (EVP, General Counsel & Sec) disposed off 1,746 shares at an average price of $486.43 for $0.85 million. The insider now directly holds 2,671 shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. (BIO).

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. (BIO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Rogers Corporation (ROG) that is trading -37.94% down over the past 12 months. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO) is -4.45% down on the 1-year trading charts.