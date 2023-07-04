BranchOut Food Inc. (BOF) down -27.09% since start of the year

BranchOut Food Inc. (NASDAQ: BOF) is -27.09% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.03 and a high of $6.20 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The BOF stock was last observed hovering at around $3.25 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.02%.

Currently trading at $3.23, the stock is -16.67% and -16.67% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.1 million and changing -0.62% at the moment leaves the stock -16.67% off its SMA200. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $36.31 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$9.38.

BranchOut Food Inc. (BOF) has around 4 employees, a market worth around $13.05M and $0.50M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 6.60% and -47.90% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-104.60%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -603.30% this year.

BranchOut Food Inc. (BOF) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 3.87M, and float is at 2.20M with Short Float at -.

BranchOut Food Inc. (BOF) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Healy Eric,the company’sCEO. SEC filings show that Healy Eric bought 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 16 at a price of $5.00 per share for a total of $10000.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.75 million shares.