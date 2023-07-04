Century Communities Inc. (CCS) 2023 Stock Forecast: Bullish Outlook with 14.34% Upside

Century Communities Inc. (NYSE: CCS) is 52.45% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $40.26 and a high of $77.08 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CCS stock was last observed hovering at around $76.62 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.38% off its average median price target of $82.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 14.34% off the consensus price target high of $89.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are -39.89% lower than the price target low of $54.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $76.24, the stock is 7.23% and 12.09% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 92185.0 and changing -0.50% at the moment leaves the stock 33.78% off its SMA200. CCS registered 69.54% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 51.63%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.75 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $5.61.

The stock witnessed a 17.33% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 19.27%, and is 6.42% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.68% over the week and 2.83% over the month.

Century Communities Inc. (CCS) has around 1537 employees, a market worth around $2.41B and $4.24B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 5.99 and Fwd P/E is 8.90. Profit margin for the company is 9.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 89.35% and -1.09% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (17.70%).

Century Communities Inc. (CCS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Century Communities Inc. (CCS) is a “Hold”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Century Communities Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/01/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 10.00% this year.

Century Communities Inc. (CCS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 31.91M, and float is at 27.81M with Short Float at 5.90%.

Century Communities Inc. (CCS) Insider Activity

A total of 43 insider transactions have happened at Century Communities Inc. (CCS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 18 and purchases happening 25 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by MESSENGER DAVID L,the company’sCFO and Secretary. SEC filings show that MESSENGER DAVID L sold 45,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 08 at a price of $70.13 per share for a total of $3.16 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.18 million shares.

Century Communities Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 01 that DIXON JOHN SCOTT (Assistant CFO) sold a total of 3,173 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 01 and was made at $66.72 per share for $0.21 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the CCS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 15, Francescon Dale (Chairman and Co-CEO) disposed off 75,000 shares at an average price of $63.53 for $4.77 million. The insider now directly holds 424,565 shares of Century Communities Inc. (CCS).

Century Communities Inc. (CCS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include M/I Homes Inc. (MHO) that is trading 124.03% up over the past 12 months and PulteGroup Inc. (PHM) that is 96.16% higher over the same period. Lennar Corporation (LEN) is 77.53% up on the 1-year trading charts.