Check out this: Claros Mortgage Trust Inc. (CMTG) could be on the verge of a big rally

Claros Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE: CMTG) is -23.32% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $10.08 and a high of $19.40 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CMTG stock was last observed hovering at around $11.34 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.06% off its average median price target of $12.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 13.23% off the consensus price target high of $13.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are -2.55% lower than the price target low of $11.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $11.28, the stock is 0.37% and 1.43% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.12 million and changing -0.53% at the moment leaves the stock -18.24% off its SMA200. CMTG registered -32.66% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -23.53%.

The stock witnessed a 10.05% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -3.18%, and is 0.45% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.34% over the week and 2.96% over the month.

Current P/E ratio is 13.59 and Fwd P/E is 7.82. Profit margin for the company is 18.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 11.90% and -41.86% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.50%).

Claros Mortgage Trust Inc. (CMTG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Claros Mortgage Trust Inc. (CMTG) is a “Hold”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.20, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Claros Mortgage Trust Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 12/11/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -37.90% this year.

Claros Mortgage Trust Inc. (CMTG) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 138.39M, and float is at 126.87M with Short Float at 1.43%.

Claros Mortgage Trust Inc. (CMTG) Insider Activity

A total of 7 insider transactions have happened at Claros Mortgage Trust Inc. (CMTG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 7 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Richman Steven Leonard,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Richman Steven Leonard bought 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 21 at a price of $14.73 per share for a total of $14730.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 13500.0 shares.

Claros Mortgage Trust Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 17 that WALTER W EDWARD (Director) bought a total of 20,215 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 17 and was made at $18.54 per share for $0.37 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 32715.0 shares of the CMTG stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 17, WALTER W EDWARD (Director) acquired 6,760 shares at an average price of $18.55 for $0.13 million. The insider now directly holds 6,760 shares of Claros Mortgage Trust Inc. (CMTG).

Claros Mortgage Trust Inc. (CMTG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Prologis Inc. (PLD) that is trading 5.27% up over the past 12 months and American Tower Corporation (AMT) that is -23.64% lower over the same period. Crown Castle Inc. (CCI) is -30.96% down on the 1-year trading charts.