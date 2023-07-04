Check out this: Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (CWCO) could be on the verge of a big rally

Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: CWCO) is 61.42% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $13.38 and a high of $25.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CWCO stock was last observed hovering at around $24.23 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.34% off its average median price target of $24.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 0.46% off the consensus price target high of $24.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 0.46% higher than the price target low of $24.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $23.89, the stock is 5.97% and 20.30% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.11 million and changing -1.40% at the moment leaves the stock 42.49% off its SMA200. CWCO registered 64.76% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 56.55%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.15 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $28.48.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 21.15% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 45.40%, and is -0.91% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.59% over the week and 3.68% over the month.

Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (CWCO) has around 223 employees, a market worth around $370.77M and $107.40M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 37.39 and Fwd P/E is 24.50. Profit margin for the company is 7.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 78.62% and -4.44% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.50%).

Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (CWCO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (CWCO) is a “Buy”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.50, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/13/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 137.50% this year.

Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (CWCO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 15.72M, and float is at 14.48M with Short Float at 0.89%.

Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (CWCO) Insider Activity

A total of 4 insider transactions have happened at Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (CWCO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Whittaker Raymond,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Whittaker Raymond sold 8,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 09 at a price of $17.77 per share for a total of $0.14 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4815.0 shares.

Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 08 that FLOWERS CLARENCE B. (Director) sold a total of 3,430 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 08 and was made at $16.46 per share for $56458.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.3 million shares of the CWCO stock.

Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (CWCO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include California Water Service Group (CWT) that is -6.61% lower over the past 12 months. American States Water Company (AWR) is 7.45% up on the 1-year trading charts.