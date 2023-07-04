Check out this: Digi International Inc. (DGII) could be on the verge of a big rally

Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ: DGII) is 7.93% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $22.64 and a high of $43.68 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The DGII stock was last observed hovering at around $39.39 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.06% off its average median price target of $48.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 21.1% off the consensus price target high of $50.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are 12.33% higher than the price target low of $45.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $39.45, the stock is 3.81% and 13.81% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.12 million and changing 0.15% at the moment leaves the stock 10.87% off its SMA200. DGII registered 62.88% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 7.17%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.82 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $19.01.

The stock witnessed a 10.60% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 17.13%, and is 4.06% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.59% over the week and 2.26% over the month.

Digi International Inc. (DGII) has around 790 employees, a market worth around $1.40B and $429.70M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 53.46 and Fwd P/E is 17.43. Profit margin for the company is 6.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 74.25% and -9.68% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.30%).

Digi International Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/16/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 73.50% this year.

Digi International Inc. (DGII) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 35.79M, and float is at 34.54M with Short Float at 5.96%.

Digi International Inc. (DGII) Insider Activity

A total of 9 insider transactions have happened at Digi International Inc. (DGII) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 5 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Loch James J.,the company’sSR VP, CFO AND TREASURER. SEC filings show that Loch James J. sold 7,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 06 at a price of $33.97 per share for a total of $0.24 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.1 million shares.

Digi International Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 03 that Konezny Ronald (PRESIDENT AND CEO) sold a total of 30,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 03 and was made at $34.03 per share for $1.02 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.59 million shares of the DGII stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 02, Konezny Ronald (PRESIDENT AND CEO) disposed off 30,000 shares at an average price of $33.79 for $1.01 million. The insider now directly holds 622,958 shares of Digi International Inc. (DGII).

Digi International Inc. (DGII): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Avnet Inc. (AVT) that is trading 16.81% up over the past 12 months and Super Micro Computer Inc. (SMCI) that is 520.82% higher over the same period. Silicon Laboratories Inc. (SLAB) is 14.37% up on the 1-year trading charts.