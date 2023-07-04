Check out this: iTeos Therapeutics Inc. (ITOS) could be on the verge of a big rally

iTeos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ITOS) is -31.44% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $12.52 and a high of $28.05 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ITOS stock was last observed hovering at around $13.24 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.15% off its average median price target of $34.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 75.2% off the consensus price target high of $54.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 58.16% higher than the price target low of $32.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $13.39, the stock is -5.70% and -7.11% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.11 million and changing 1.13% at the moment leaves the stock -23.05% off its SMA200. ITOS registered -35.00% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -31.12%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of -$0.96 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $8.18.

The stock witnessed a -15.52% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -1.62%, and is 3.08% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.89% over the week and 5.26% over the month.

iTeos Therapeutics Inc. (ITOS) has around 125 employees, a market worth around $480.30M and $127.70M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 46.82. Profit margin for the company is 9.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 6.95% and -52.26% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (11.20%).

iTeos Therapeutics Inc. (ITOS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for iTeos Therapeutics Inc. (ITOS) is a “Buy”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.60, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

iTeos Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/09/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -54.90% this year.

iTeos Therapeutics Inc. (ITOS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 35.72M, and float is at 35.48M with Short Float at 4.96%.

iTeos Therapeutics Inc. (ITOS) Insider Activity

A total of 1 insider transactions have happened at iTeos Therapeutics Inc. (ITOS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 1 times.

iTeos Therapeutics Inc. (ITOS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Merck & Co. Inc. (MRK) that is trading 25.40% up over the past 12 months. Rogers Corporation (ROG) is -37.94% down on the 1-year trading charts.