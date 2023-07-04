Check out this: NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NRBO) could be on the verge of a big rally

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: NRBO) is -39.73% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.36 and a high of $63.85 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The NRBO stock was last observed hovering at around $0.44 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.01% off its average median price target of $6.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 92.83% off the consensus price target high of $6.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 92.83% higher than the price target low of $6.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.43, the stock is -5.61% and -21.50% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.1 million and changing -1.06% at the moment leaves the stock -85.64% off its SMA200. NRBO registered -97.00% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -35.94%. The firm has a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.88.

The stock witnessed a -21.36% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -39.12%, and is 10.88% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 18.17% over the week and 9.82% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 19.76% and -99.32% from its 52-week high.

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NRBO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NRBO) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to grow by 72.60% this year.

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NRBO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 27.18M, and float is at 13.37M with Short Float at 1.41%.