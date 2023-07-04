Check out this: Senti Biosciences Inc. (SNTI) could be on the verge of a big rally

Senti Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: SNTI) is -54.15% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.59 and a high of $8.77 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SNTI stock was last observed hovering at around $0.63 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.02% off its average median price target of $4.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 89.17% off the consensus price target high of $6.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 67.5% higher than the price target low of $2.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.65, the stock is -29.41% and -32.18% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.11 million and changing 3.11% at the moment leaves the stock -61.12% off its SMA200. SNTI registered -67.10% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -50.27%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of -$3.15 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.15.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -26.39% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -45.21%, and is -24.30% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 12.84% over the week and 8.55% over the month.

Senti Biosciences Inc. (SNTI) has around 122 employees, a market worth around $27.95M and $4.50M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 9.58% and -92.63% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-54.50%).

Senti Biosciences Inc. (SNTI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Senti Biosciences Inc. (SNTI) is a “Overweight”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Senti Biosciences Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/09/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -4.30% this year.

Senti Biosciences Inc. (SNTI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 44.07M, and float is at 30.47M with Short Float at 1.32%.

Senti Biosciences Inc. (SNTI) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Senti Biosciences Inc. (SNTI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.