Check out this: The St. Joe Company (JOE) could be on the verge of a big rally

The St. Joe Company (NYSE: JOE) is 26.52% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $31.11 and a high of $48.76 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The JOE stock was last observed hovering at around $48.34 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.56% off its average median price target of $19.00 for the next 12 months. It is also -157.37% off the consensus price target high of $19.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are -157.37% lower than the price target low of $19.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $48.90, the stock is 6.61% and 10.67% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.11 million and changing 1.16% at the moment leaves the stock 21.53% off its SMA200. JOE registered 23.61% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 26.59%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $12.84 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $24.74.

The stock witnessed a 6.51% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 17.52%, and is 8.98% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.52% over the week and 2.04% over the month.

The St. Joe Company (JOE) has around 625 employees, a market worth around $2.76B and $260.40M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 42.16. Profit margin for the company is 26.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 57.18% and 0.29% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.90%).

The St. Joe Company (JOE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for The St. Joe Company (JOE) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The St. Joe Company is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/25/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -4.60% this year.

The St. Joe Company (JOE) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 58.31M, and float is at 56.65M with Short Float at 2.83%.

The St. Joe Company (JOE) Insider Activity

A total of 14 insider transactions have happened at The St. Joe Company (JOE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 9 and purchases happening 5 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Gonzalez Jorge Luis,the company’sPresident – CEO. SEC filings show that Gonzalez Jorge Luis bought 1,200 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 14 at a price of $45.49 per share for a total of $54588.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 47562.0 shares.

The St. Joe Company disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 08 that BERKOWITZ BRUCE R (Director) sold a total of 56,300 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 08 and was made at $46.08 per share for $2.59 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 20.77 million shares of the JOE stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 07, BERKOWITZ BRUCE R (Director) disposed off 67,800 shares at an average price of $46.52 for $3.15 million. The insider now directly holds 20,828,091 shares of The St. Joe Company (JOE).

The St. Joe Company (JOE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Tejon Ranch Co. (TRC) that is trading 11.86% up over the past 12 months and Forestar Group Inc. (FOR) that is 68.01% higher over the same period. CBRE Group Inc. (CBRE) is 11.40% up on the 1-year trading charts.