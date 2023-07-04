Check out this: TopBuild Corp. (BLD) could be on the verge of a big rally

TopBuild Corp. (NYSE: BLD) is 68.93% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $140.66 and a high of $267.41 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The BLD stock was last observed hovering at around $266.02 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.66%.

Currently trading at $264.36, the stock is 9.37% and 17.63% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.1 million and changing -0.62% at the moment leaves the stock 39.88% off its SMA200. BLD registered 58.15% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 66.88%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.90 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $10.08.

The stock witnessed a 27.96% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 27.01%, and is 5.72% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.62% over the week and 2.65% over the month.

TopBuild Corp. (BLD) has around 13119 employees, a market worth around $8.28B and $5.11B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 14.71 and Fwd P/E is 15.28. Profit margin for the company is 11.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 87.94% and -1.14% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (18.00%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 75.30% this year.

TopBuild Corp. (BLD) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 31.55M, and float is at 31.33M with Short Float at 3.42%.

TopBuild Corp. (BLD) Insider Activity

A total of 40 insider transactions have happened at TopBuild Corp. (BLD) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 7 and purchases happening 33 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Buck Robert M,the company’sPresident and CEO. SEC filings show that Buck Robert M sold 4,473 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 13 at a price of $240.04 per share for a total of $1.07 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 78330.0 shares.

TopBuild Corp. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 06 that Franklin Robert Jeffrey (Pres, Specialty Distribution) sold a total of 1,250 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 06 and was made at $223.41 per share for $0.28 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 15841.0 shares of the BLD stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 05, Raia Steven P (President, TruTeam Operations) disposed off 2,700 shares at an average price of $214.31 for $0.58 million. The insider now directly holds 11,970 shares of TopBuild Corp. (BLD).

TopBuild Corp. (BLD): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include The Home Depot Inc. (HD) that is trading 13.28% up over the past 12 months. Masco Corporation (MAS) is 11.50% up on the 1-year trading charts.