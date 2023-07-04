Check out this: TrueCar Inc. (TRUE) could be on the verge of a big rally

TrueCar Inc. (NASDAQ: TRUE) is -11.55% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.30 and a high of $3.49 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The TRUE stock was last observed hovering at around $2.26 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.04% off its average median price target of $3.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 44.5% off the consensus price target high of $4.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 19.27% higher than the price target low of $2.75 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.22, the stock is -2.88% and -6.54% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.11 million and changing -1.77% at the moment leaves the stock -4.61% off its SMA200. TRUE registered -14.29% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -9.39%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.42 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$1.25.

The stock witnessed a -2.20% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -3.48%, and is 9.36% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.93% over the week and 6.30% over the month.

TrueCar Inc. (TRUE) has around 441 employees, a market worth around $193.61M and $155.00M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -81.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 70.77% and -36.39% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-62.40%).

TrueCar Inc. (TRUE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for TrueCar Inc. (TRUE) is a “Overweight”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

TrueCar Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/09/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -229.30% this year.

TrueCar Inc. (TRUE) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 88.65M, and float is at 73.29M with Short Float at 1.87%.

TrueCar Inc. (TRUE) Insider Activity

A total of 24 insider transactions have happened at TrueCar Inc. (TRUE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 17 and purchases happening 7 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Mendel John W,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Mendel John W sold 25,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 28 at a price of $2.33 per share for a total of $58345.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.12 million shares.

TrueCar Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 27 that Harrington Brendan L (Director) bought a total of 10,400 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 27 and was made at $2.45 per share for $25480.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.21 million shares of the TRUE stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 15, Claus Christopher W (Director) acquired 40,000 shares at an average price of $2.40 for $96000.0. The insider now directly holds 224,405 shares of TrueCar Inc. (TRUE).

TrueCar Inc. (TRUE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) that is trading 10.04% up over the past 12 months and eBay Inc. (EBAY) that is 7.30% higher over the same period. General Motors Company (GM) is 22.76% up on the 1-year trading charts.