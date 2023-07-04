ClearOne Inc. (CLRO) Looks Ready for Growth Despite -6.75% Change This Year

ClearOne Inc. (NASDAQ: CLRO) is -6.75% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.28 and a high of $1.49 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CLRO stock was last observed hovering at around $0.83 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.03% off its average median price target of $4.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 80.0% off the consensus price target high of $4.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 80.0% higher than the price target low of $4.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.80, the stock is -16.33% and -18.34% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 79354.0 and changing -3.89% at the moment leaves the stock 8.22% off its SMA200. CLRO registered 162.42% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of -7.36%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of -$1.68 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$1.14.

The stock witnessed a -28.96% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -6.14%, and is -9.05% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.49% over the week and 6.16% over the month.

ClearOne Inc. (CLRO) has around 82 employees, a market worth around $20.04M and $21.80M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 1.09. Profit margin for the company is 99.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 183.30% and -46.52% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (27.00%).

ClearOne Inc. (CLRO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for ClearOne Inc. (CLRO) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

ClearOne Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/14/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 310.60% this year.

ClearOne Inc. (CLRO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 23.96M, and float is at 12.35M with Short Float at 1.19%.

ClearOne Inc. (CLRO) Insider Activity

A total of 5 insider transactions have happened at ClearOne Inc. (CLRO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 5 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by BAGLEY EDWARD D,the company’s10% Owner. SEC filings show that BAGLEY EDWARD D bought 2,729 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 15 at a price of $1.00 per share for a total of $2728.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 10.31 million shares.

ClearOne Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 12 that BAGLEY EDWARD D (10% Owner) bought a total of 2,099 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 12 and was made at $0.94 per share for $1971.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 10.31 million shares of the CLRO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 09, BAGLEY EDWARD D (10% Owner) acquired 90,000 shares at an average price of $0.94 for $85050.0. The insider now directly holds 10,309,327 shares of ClearOne Inc. (CLRO).

ClearOne Inc. (CLRO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Logitech International S.A. (LOGI) that is trading 12.74% up over the past 12 months and Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) that is 21.44% higher over the same period.